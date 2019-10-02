Kenyan WhatsApp group admins, bloggers risk fine or jail term

Kenyans who want to open social media platforms such as WhatsApp groups and even blogs will soon be forced to look for a license from the government to operate.

In an Amendment Bill ( The Kenya Information and Communication (Amendment) Bill 2019 to the Information and Communication Act filed by Malava Mp Malulu Injendi, Kenyans who operate these platforms and contravene the law will be liable to a fine of between 200,000 and 500,000 or serve two years in jail or both.

The Amendment Bill mandates the Communication Authority of Kenya to come up with a Blogger’s Code of Conduct in consultation with bloggers.

The authority will also be expected to keep a register of all bloggers in a prescribed manner.

Administrators of social media groups on the other side will upon opening such platforms be expected to notify the Communication Authority.

They will also be expected to explain to the authority the intentions of forming such platforms.

The administrator will also approve members who join the group as well as give a go-ahead of content to be published.

The Kenya Information and Communication Bill is in the first reading.