Kenyan woman arrested in India with cocaine valued at Ksh 280M

In a major drug bust at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) in Mumbai, India, a Kenyan woman was arrested on Thursday for her alleged involvement in smuggling cocaine valued at a staggering Ksh 280 million (Rs 14.90 crore).

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reported that the arrest was made following intelligence-driven surveillance as the woman arrived on a flight from Nairobi.

During a thorough examination of her luggage, authorities uncovered 1,490 grams of a suspicious white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine.

According to DRI, the drugs were ingeniously concealed in two black-coloured polythene packets containing a white powdery substance, inside a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle.

Under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, the suspect has been taken into custody and remanded for further judicial proceedings.

The DRI emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing, with efforts to unravel any potential links in the wider drug supply chain.

The discovery sheds light on the complex and evolving nature of international drug trafficking operations, prompting authorities to remain vigilant in their efforts to combat such illicit activities.

This arrest serves as a stark reminder of the collaborative efforts required on a global scale to curb the menace of drug smuggling, with agencies like the DRI playing a crucial role in safeguarding national and international security.