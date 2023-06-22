Kenyan woman arrested with cocaine worth Ksh 380M in New Delhi airport

Indian officials have arrested a Kenyan woman with 2.5 kilograms of cocaine with an approximate street value of 380 million shillings at the New Delhi airport.

The woman, who arrived via Addis Ababa, was travelling with the drugs hidden in three whisky bottles in a dissolved form in order to fool the authorities.

The bottles, bearing the Black Label stickers, appear to show the cocaine in liquid, brownish form before the New Delhi Airport Customs authorities condensed it.

On their Twitter page, Delhi Customs revealed that the woman has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of India.

However, the Indian authorities have not revealed the name of the woman and charges preferred on her.