Kenyan Youngsters eyes victory in Tanzania.

Kenya’s FIA Rally star program crew of MC Rae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, and Jeremy Wahome are confident of positive results as the 3rd round of the African Rally Championship revs off in Tanzania’s capital.

The continental outing has attracted 34 entries in a showdown that will see the crews criss-cross the vast Morogoro areas covering 201.6kms of competitive distance.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Mr. Phineas Kimathi lauded the Kenyans who have graced the occasion including current leader Carl Tundo and past champions Manvir Baryan and Jaspreet Chatthe who dominated the championship for the last five year’s.

“It’s time for the youngsters to shine and I have utmost faith in them. They exemplified great prowess during the ARC Equator Rally and we are keen on building from one success to another”, he said.

McRae Kimathi will be navigated by Shameer Yusuf, with Laban Cliff teaming up with Hamza Anwar. 22-year-old Jeremy Wahome will be powering a Ford Fiesta R3 navigated by Victor Okundi.

Crews will tackle 5 stages on Saturday around Highlands Estates, East Pond1, Pori West 1, East Pond 2, Pori West 2 covering 80.64 Kms in Tanzania.