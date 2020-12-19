Kenyan youth urged to produce and champion for clean content

Kenyan youth in the creative industry have been urged to embrace clean content production, champion for moral values and national aspirations.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ezekiel Mutua reiterated that time had come to change the tide and focus on content that will market Kenya positively.

Speaking in Mombasa when he delivered equipment to youth at the Mombasa Swahili pot hub, Mutua also urged the youth to use their talent to bring hope, inspiration as well as promote moral and national values.

The CEO hailed youth at the centre for embracing creativity saying it would revolutionize the creative industry positively and not to idolize their creative arts.

Mutua pledged KFCB’s support to the creatives noting that the Board was keen to facilitate them with sound systems, furniture and requisite equipment.

“We are going to support this centre to be an economic hub for the youth. We also want the Centre to be a creative space for artists to showcase their talent in line with the Presidential Big Four Agenda, ” Mutua said.

KFCB CEO also added that his office was also keen to promote youth talent and is partnering with the Ministry of Youth to promote youth programs that create clean content.

Youth Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Abdalla on her part said the government was keen to see the youth prosper in the creative industry.

“There is money in clean content, most prominent and successful people across the world are drawn from the Creative Arts, entertainment and talent-based sectors,” said Abdalla who was the chief guest.

The duo made the remarks on Saturday when they handed over 100 chairs, Smart Tvs and mats to help youth projects at the Swahili Pot hub centre.