Kenyan youth urged to produce and champion for clean content

Written By: Haniel Mengistu
4

Kenyan youth urged to produce and champion for clean content
CAS ICT Youth Affairs and Innovation Nadia Abdallah, Mahamoud Noor outgoing Swahili Pot Hub patron and KFCB CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua

Kenyan youth in the creative industry have been urged to embrace clean content production, champion for moral values and national aspirations.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ezekiel Mutua reiterated that time had come to change the tide and focus on content that will market Kenya positively.

Speaking in Mombasa when he delivered equipment to youth at the Mombasa Swahili pot hub, Mutua also urged the youth to use their talent to bring hope, inspiration as well as promote moral and national values.

Also Read  IEBC advertises 400 posts for BBI signature verification clerks

The CEO hailed youth at the centre for embracing creativity saying it would revolutionize the creative industry positively and not to idolize their creative arts.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Mutua pledged KFCB’s support to the creatives noting that the Board was keen to facilitate them with sound systems, furniture and requisite equipment.

“We are going to support this centre to be an economic hub for the youth. We also want the Centre to be a creative space for artists to showcase their talent in line with the Presidential Big Four Agenda, ” Mutua said.

Also Read  Ex-Tetu MP Ndung’u Githenji charged with forgery

KFCB CEO also added that his office was also keen to promote youth talent and is partnering with the Ministry of Youth to promote youth programs that create clean content.

Youth Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Abdalla on her part said the government was keen to see the youth prosper in the creative industry.

Also Read  Healthy eating habits to consider this festive season

“There is money in clean content, most prominent and successful people across the world are drawn from the Creative Arts, entertainment and talent-based sectors,” said Abdalla who was the chief guest.

The duo made the remarks on Saturday when they handed over 100 chairs, Smart Tvs and mats to help youth projects at the Swahili Pot hub centre.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR