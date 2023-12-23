The one-month training, Zoey says, gives one all the skills required as far as being a barista and mixologist is concerned.

Kenyan youths have been challenged to venture into barista and mixology studies to meet the rising demand of professionals both locally and internationally.

Speaking at the Worthstart Barista and Mixology Institute’s 43 trainees’ graduation, the institute’s founder, Zoey Naik, urged more young people to enrol in the programmes in order to satisfy the growing demand for professionals in the hospitality business.

“We go the extra mile to help our students get internships and jobs locally and internationally, and in some instances, we secure jobs for some of our graduates.” Zoey said in part:.

“We ask the government to give us support because this industry is now starting to grow,” she said.

In spite of the government’s ongoing efforts to find employment abroad, Jim Wesonga, the institute’s mixologist trainer, believes that there is a ready market for the profession, with salaries that are comparable to those of members of parliament, particularly abroad.

As such, he believes it is high time Kenyan youths began receiving the training that will best suit their needs.

We give our students the best training that suits the job demands; we give them jobs after training; and we give the world the best mixologists, Wesonga said.

Barista training are quick to complete and have a high market value. Students receive instruction in making various cocktails and coffee.

The young people who attended the short courses expressed hope for a better future.

A recent graduate named Erick Mbatia urged young people to pursue barista studies as soon as possible, given the industry’s rapid growth, particularly in the nation.

A mixologist is a person who is proficient at mixing cocktails and other drinks, whereas a barista makes and/or serves coffee and coffee-based beverages.