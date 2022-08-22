Kenyans abroad: Champions League action for Esse Akida

It was another weekend where different Kenyans flew the nation’s flag in different leagues across the world.

The talk of the week was Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida who represented Greek side AC PAOK in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

After beating Swansea on Thursday in the first round qualifiers, PAOK had a date with Scottish side Rangers Women’s on Sunday for a chance to make it to the group stage of the competition but the dream didn’t materialize as they were hit 4-0 by their visitors. Akida featured in the entire minutes for both games.

In other games that involved Kenyans, earlier on Monday, midfielder Philip Mayaka came off the bench to help Colorado Rapids II to a 1-1 draw against North Texas. On Sunday, Tobias Otieno managed 84 minutes as Tormenta FC went 2-1 down to Chattanoogared Wolves in the USL League One; the same day seeing Victor Wanyama captaining Montreal Impact to a 4-0 win over New England.

In South Africa, Sven Yidah managed slightly over an hour in his debut for Marumo Gallants as they fought to a 2-2 draw against Royal AM as Brian Mandela completed the entire minutes in Mamelodi Sundown’s 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It was a good outing for Eric Ouma in Sweden as he recorded his first goal of the season in AIK’s 4-2 win over Norrkoping in a game that saw Collins Shichenje limp off injured just minutes after coming on. In the meeting of Kenyans in the Swedish Ettan, the duo of Anthony Wambani and Mohamed Katana got one over Frank Odhiambo as IF Vasaunds beat Haninge 4-2 on Saturday. Katana replaced Wambani in the 87th minute while Odhiambo clocked 45 minutes.

Amos Nondi was on the losing end as Dila Gori went 3-0 down to Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia, Jonah Ayunga provided an assist in St. Mirren’s 2-0 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership with Eric Johanna featuring as Muangthong managed a 2-2 draw against Lampang in the Thai League.

RELATED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...