Kenyans advised not to snub Huduma Namba messages

The Government has expressed concern over the low response on the issuance of Huduma Namba cards, saying that out of 4.5 million messages sent, only half have been responded to.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna some 37 million Kenyans registered for the service during the first phase and would be issued with the cards by the end of the year.

The new cards will replace national identity cards (IDs) which will be phased out in December.

The government plans to roll out another registration exercise next month to cater for those who missed out on the initial exercise.

Addressing the media, Oguna reiterated that issuance of the huduma cards is free and cautioned Kenyans to beware of fraudsters.

The interior ministry has been sending out short message notifications to registered persons, informing them where to collect their cards.

“If you do not respond to the message in 3 days then your card will be sent to the nearest Centre where you applied. Issuance takes place 7 days a week. Kenyans without smartphones may not get links. For such people call 0800221111 for assistance” Oguna said.

According to Oguna, the process of acquiring the Huduma Namba will henceforth proceed just like has been the case with the Identity Card.