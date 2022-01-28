Kenyans’ appetite for local content has grown immensely

6/10 of the most-watched titles on Showmax in 2021 in Kenya were local

Crime and Justice, Njoro wa Uba, This Love and three more Kenyan shows were among the ten most-watched titles overall on Showmax in 2021 in Kenya, according to the latest viewing statistics from Showmax.

It comes as no surprise that the Showmax Original Crime and Justice made it to the overall list of most-watched in 2021, seeing as it claimed the top spot for nine weeks straight after launching in February last year. The police procedural and legal drama follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by the fictional Nairobi Metropol Police, led by the dedicated Detective Makena (Sarah Hassan) and the by-the-book Detective Silas (Alfred Munyua). The show was nominated for all three major awards in the TV Drama category at the 2021 Kalasha Awards, winning Best Actress (for Hassan).

Eugene Mbugua’s docu-reality series This Love and Sol Family S2 also featured on the coveted list, with the latter replicating the success of its first season, which was also among most-watched shows on Showmax in 2020.

Kenyans also loved Lucy Mwangi’s comedy-drama, Njoro wa Uba, and for good reason. The show has been hailed as one of the most relatable shows in Kenya today, not only for the way it highlights what taxi drivers go through but also for its authenticity in capturing the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens. At the 2021 Kalasha Awards held in December, Njoro wa Uba won Best TV Drama and Best Lead Actor (for Joe Kinyua).

Adding to the local slate of most-watched in 2021 is the Swahili telenovela Selina – making an appearance for the third year in a row – and drama telenovela Kina, which stars Sanaipei Tande as a ruthless businesswoman fighting to protect her empire by any means necessary. Selina, which is currently at a Kenyan record of 917 episodes (and counting), follows the tortuous romance between a girl from humble beginnings and her rich employer’s son.

Check out the full list of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax Kenya in 2021 by category (all in alphabetical order).

Angel Has Fallen | Action thriller film

Crime and Justice | Showmax Original police procedural and legal drama

Hustlers | Crime drama film

Kina | Drama/Telenovela

Like a Boss | Comedy film

Njoro wa Uba | Comedy-drama series

Selina | Telenovela

Sol Family | Docu-reality series

The Poison Rose | Crime thriller film

This Love | Docu-reality series

Top 10 most-watched African shows

Crime and Justice | Showmax Original police procedural and legal drama

DAM | Showmax Original psychological thriller series

Kina | Drama/Telenovela

Monica | Drama series

Njoro wa Uba | Comedy-drama series

Selina | Telenovela

Sol Family | Docu-reality series

The Real Housewives of Durban | Reality series

This Love | Docu-reality series

Varshita | Comedy-drama series