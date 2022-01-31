Kenyans call out media for bias, too much political news

The Kenyan media has been challenged to remain apolitical in its coverage of news so as to build public trust.

Broadcasting and Telecommunication Principal Secretary Esther Koimett says Kenyans are losing faith in the media owing to unbalanced reporting.

The PS was speaking Monday during the launch of the state of the media 2021 survey by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

The survey highlights the public perception of media and performance which have been in the spotlight over declining levels of trust.

3589 respondents from the 47 counties were interviewed during the research which was conducted between November and December 2021

In the last two years since 2019, the number of those who have lost trust/confidence in the media has decreased by an average of 12pc.

Trust levels were high among males and in rural areas.

The proportion of respondents with concerns with the media has fairly remained unchanged over the last three surveys.

Majority of those interviewed are calling out the media for devoting too much coverage to politics while ignoring critical issues affecting rural areas such as security, drought, FGM among others.

With heightened political activity ahead of the August general election, the media has been accused of biased reporting. The diverse audiences also want more coverage of local sports, education and children programmes.

KBC has a one-hour sports segment dubbed #SportsCheck every Monday hosted by TV Sports presenters Daniel Wahome and Richard Munga.

The issue of inclusivity also came up in the survey, with those in the rural areas complaining about language barriers, a limitation that has forced many to take a back seat in debates and discussions of national interest that are usually conducted in English.

“There should be a balance in the languages used to broadcast to increase content consumption” the report recommends.

According to the survey, KBC Television viewership improved to 8pc from last year’s 2pc, rating it among the top 10 most-watched stations.

This significant audience approval rating follows a recent relaunch of KBC’s brands.

The survey also showed that 21 million Kenyans listen to the radio, yet dedicate only 2 hours on average per day to watching Television.

Media freedom has also improved from position 103 last year to 102 this year.