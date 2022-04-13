Kenyans can now use mobile app to report health issues

The Ministry of Health says Kenyans are increasingly becoming aware of health-related matters including disease conditions, management and adverse events following medication use.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr.Rashid Aman says that members of the of the public can now provide detailed first-hand information about their experiences with medicines and how these medicines have affected their life.

This he said includes reports of adverse events for “over the counter” (OTC) medicines, herbal medicines, vaccines and reports on suspected poor quality health products.

Adding that consumer reporting is therefore a useful tool in empowering the consumers and improving their involvement in the management of their own health.

Speaking Wednesday during the launch of the Mobile Pharmacovigilance Electronic Reporting System (mPVERS), Aman said the platform is another great milestone achieved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board(PPB) towards monitoring of quality, safety and efficacy of health products and technologies in Kenya.

” In this regard, the PPB through immense support from the USAID Medicines, Technologies and Pharmaceutical Services (MTaPS) Program has developed a mPvERS system. This is a mobile based solution that provides a reporting platform in form of a mobile application for both android and iPhone operating system and an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) solution,” he said.

The CAS said the solution is developed to supplement the existing national reporting system PvERS II, launched in March 2021 to increase and improve consumer reporting and AEFI reporting.

He noted that the Ministry of Health through Pharmacy and Poisons Board is committed to providing Kenyans with safe, quality and efficacious medical products and health technologies.

” We are looking forward to great outputs from this system. I call upon all of us to support this initiative as we strive to ensure that the public is using quality, safe and efficacious health products and technologies,” said the CAS