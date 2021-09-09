Kenyans cautioned against fake Covid-19 vaccines

The Ministry of Health has Thursday cautioned Kenyans against being lured to pay for Covid-19 vaccines noting that all vaccines provided by the Government of Kenya are free of charge.

The Ministry was reacting to media reports that alleged Kenyans were being injected with fake Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Through a statement, MoH also confirmed that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has never been deployed since the first batch arrived into the country.

“The first batch of 141,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was received in the first week of September 2021. The vaccine will be deployed to different health centers nationwide from Thursday, 9th September 2021,” the statement read in part.

In a continued effort to ensure 10 million Kenyans are vaccinated by December, 2021, the Government of Kenya is deploying multiple vaccines at its own cost and to be issued to all eligible adults at no cost.

The vaccines are being deployed to the authorized public and private health centers across the country.

According to the Ministry, their key priority is to ensure that the public is always well informed and advised.

“As the government of Kenya ventures into the multiple vaccine deployment, we request the public to remain vigilant. Your wellbeing is of key importance to the nation.”

Kenyans who encounter any anomalies, are being urged to urgently report to the nearest authorities.