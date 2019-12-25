Kenyans cautioned against taking handshake for granted

Written By: Serfine Achieng
Kenyans have been cautioned against taking the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga for granted.

Delivering his Christmas message at a church service attended by the Head of State, Father Maxwell Okello of St. Francis of Assisi in Mombasa noted that the coming together of the two leaders’ ended hostility that nearby led the country to destruction.

In his Christmas message, the president noted the contribution of the church in peacebuilding and national unity a prayer from the head of state as Kenyans observed Christmas.

Father Maxwell Okello would use the occasion to warn Kenyans against failure to properly appreciate the existing climate of peace in the country.

Father Okello lauded the move by President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga for setting aside their differences for the sake of peace and development of the country.

On his part, the head of state commended the efforts by religious leaders in advocating for peace and unity at a time when the country was divided along tribal and political lines.

Amid the challenges that have been facing Kenyans, the president conveyed his wishes of a peaceful nation even as the Kenyans prepare to usher in a New Year.

