Kenyans cautioned over meat products this festive season

Kenyans have been asked to be cautious over meat products they purchase during this period of festivities.

This warning comes amid concerns that unscrupulous businesspersons might be circulating uninspected meat to unsuspecting consumers.

All meat traders are on notice to adhere to all the regulations manning sale and distribution of meat.

While conducting an inspection exercise in Butcheries in Ruiru town in Kiambu County, officers from the Meat Surveillance department have put on notice meat traders who operate without proper documents from the Livestock Department.

the meat according to the officials must also bear the stamp indicating the abattoir they emanated from.

This even as they warned of possible distribution and supply of uninspected meat to unsuspecting consumers adding that those found culpable will be brought to book.