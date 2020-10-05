Kenyans on Twitter celebrated World Teachers Day by tweeting about their most memorable educators

World Teacher’s Day is an annual event held on October 5th to celebrate the world’s educators. The day is also known as International Teacher’s Day. The special day was established in 1994 and also commemorated the UNESCO and International Labour Organisation recommendations concerning the Status of Teachers signed in 1966.

Happy #WorldTeachersDay! Here’s a big shout out to all teachers across the world — for their unmatched dedication to future generations in times of crisis and always. Join us in saying THANK YOU! ?

https://t.co/8YYN4fNqT7 pic.twitter.com/aR8H4xwed8 — UNESCO (@UNESCO) October 5, 2020

In their Tweet about the day, the United Nations High Commission of Refugees tweeted, “This #WorldTeachersDay, we honour dedicated educators like Teacher James who are preparing the next generation of refugee kids so that they can help rebuild their nations.”

? This #WorldTeachersDay, we honour dedicated educators like Teacher James who are preparing the next generation of refugee kids so that they can help rebuild their nations. pic.twitter.com/xQfseWxNba — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) October 5, 2020

As the world celebrated, assessing and improving the role of educators in our society, Kenyan on Twitter did it by celebrating their favourite teachers.

Here are our favourite tweets.

Mrs. Ringeera, Chemistry.

She changed my WHOLE life. I used to just cry in the bathroom in high school because I just didn't understand what balancing an equation was, til I met her.

Because of her, I love chemistry to this day. I also made it to med school.

????? https://t.co/DBA0iT3Jj2 — Dr. Njoki Ngumi ?? (@njokingumi) October 5, 2020

In the name of Bi Neyole, first of her name, Queen of Kianda School & form 3 & 4 Kiswahili class. I’ll never forget her being so kind to me that I started trying hard just to make her happy. Converted me form a D to A Swahili student ?#WorldTeachersDay2020 https://t.co/JUbnU3jBKM — Abba ? (@Abbakidenda) October 5, 2020

Mrs. Situma This woman always had my back, she was my safe space in Primary school. Such a beautiful woman. ?????? https://t.co/UwJvUy22O0 — Wanjiru Nguhi? (@Iam_Wanjiru) October 5, 2020

Mr. Gitonga – my guidance and counseling teacher. 20+ years later, we are still in touch.

Dr. Muniu – my career mentor. #WorldTeachersDay2020 — Grace Munyi (@graciew96) October 5, 2020

Mr. Yusuf and Mrs. Ochieng of Joseph Kang'ethe Pri School- Teachers that saw me differently despite my truancy, drug addiction &violent behaviour Teachers who still committed to seeing me sit for KCPE after being expelled in class 8! I immortalize them??#WorldTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/tpfMzg7692 — Dr.Bosire Wairimu MD, MSc, MBA (@Lasterbosire) October 5, 2020

