Kenyans on Twitter celebrated World Teachers Day by tweeting about their most memorable educators

teachers

World Teacher’s Day is an annual event held on October 5th to celebrate the world’s educators. The day is also known as International Teacher’s Day. The special day was established in 1994 and also commemorated the UNESCO and International Labour Organisation recommendations concerning the Status of Teachers signed in 1966.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In their Tweet about the day, the United Nations High Commission of Refugees tweeted, “This #WorldTeachersDay, we honour dedicated educators like Teacher James who are preparing the next generation of refugee kids so that they can help rebuild their nations.”

As the world celebrated, assessing and improving the role of educators in our society, Kenyan on Twitter did it by celebrating their favourite teachers. 

Here are our favourite tweets.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Who’s your favourite teacher? Let us know here, here and here.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR