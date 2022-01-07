Kenyans celebrate Raila as he turns 77

Kenyans from all walks of life Friday took to social media to wish ODM leader Raila Odinga a happy birthday.

Raila who is among the top contenders for the country’s top seat turned 77 years old, January 7.

Leaders, friends and supporters conveyed their goodwill messages under the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBaba and even went on to wish him the best of luck in his fifth stab at the Presidency ahead of the August 9 general election.

The mark of a true visionary is his ability to imagine the future and act on it, yielding great results in the process and then using this success for the benefit of others #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/wDAc9CcIxb — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 7, 2022

The former Prime Minister will be celebrating the special day at the Bomas of Kenya from 9 am to 12 pm. Several dignitaries have been invited to join the family in marking the day.

