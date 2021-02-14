The former actor broke down in an interview while speaking about his woes

Several Kenyans have come to the aid of Kamau Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh from the hit show Tahidi High after his financial struggles became public. Giving an interview to a channel on YouTube, Kinuthia broke down in tears as he spoke about his life.

The former actor has been unemployed for some time and stated that the pandemic had worsened an already dire situation.

Describing his hardships, the actor said there was nothing as hard as waking up every morning and there was nowhere to go. He would see people going to work and coming back and have nowhere to go and it was very painful for him.

After his story went viral, several Kenyans have pledged to assist where they can including comedian Jalang’o who promised to host Kinuthia on his show and raise KSh. 1 million.

Additionally, Alinur Mohamed also promised to help. Pledging his help on Twitter he said, “I have been touched after watching a video of Tahidi High’s Omosh breaking into tears as he pleads for help. He was my favourite actor in Tahidi High thanks to his acting skills. Like many other Kenyans, I am going to stand with him financially so that he can bounce back to life.”

Actress Maria Dorea Chege also stood with the former actor promising to use her platform to get him the help he needs. “It’s not that I have much to give, but using the platform that I have am more than willing to help him. Team Maggie; anyone willing to join me through this comment below. I will visit him and give y’all details on how you can also help.” (SIC)

