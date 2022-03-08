Kenyans condemn assault of female motorist as they mark IWD

Kenyans on social media continue to express their anger after a video of a young woman being harassed by Boda Boda riders went viral even as the country joins the rest of the world in marking International Women’s Day.

In the latest development, 16 suspects have been arrested and five motorcycles impounded in connection with the attack on the motorist.

Kenyans have called on the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti to bring the culprits to book.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has finally broken her silence over an incident that occurred on Friday.

According to the CJ, the perpetrators will be apprehended and processed through the criminal justice system.

In a statement to newsrooms, Koome noted that Kenyan women, girls and indeed citizens must feel protected and safe in their own country.

“As a woman and a Kenyan citizen, I decry this act as barbaric and requiring the highest legal attention. Kenyan women, girls and indeed citizens must feel protected and safe in their own country. This is a priority that we must continue to pursue. Each Agency committed on its part to stem out Sexual and Gender-Based Violence” she said.

She said it was unfortunate that the incident happened on the eve of International Women’s Day.

“This barbaric act happened on the eve of the International Women’s Day when we are supposed to celebrate women while reminding ourselves to break the bias”.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has also condemned the actions of the perpetrators of the heinous act and also rebuke any form of harassment and gender-based violence within the public sector.

Charge.org, a leading platform for online petitions is seeking signatures from Kenyans to have the boda boda sector regulated.

The petition has been shared widely on social media platforms with thousands of Kenyans signing it.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is leading Kenyans in celebrating International Women’s Day 2022, at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Kabete.

EXPLAINER

International Women’s Day is commemorated every year, March 8 to celebrate the cultural, political, and socio-economical achievements of women.

Moreover, March also marks the beginning of Women’s History Month across the globe.

It starts on March 1 and ends on March 31. This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.