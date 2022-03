Kenyans have condemned the impunity exhibited by boda boda riders who accosted and violated a female motorist along Wangari Maathai road in an incident captured on video. Even as police launch investigations into the matter, Kenyans want rogue riders off the roads and are caling for proper regulation of the sector. The video which has been widely circulated on social media is now the subject of an investigation and debate about the commitment to fight gender based violence.

