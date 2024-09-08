Kenyans continue to honour pupils who died in fire

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Saturday asked guests to stand, and observe a minute of silence for pupils who died during a fire in a school in Endarasha, Nyeri County.

This was during the wedding of the son to Ambassador Peter Munyiri, Edwin Munyiri, who was joined in Holy Matrimony with the lovely Teresa, and Pastor Dorcas reminded the hundreds of guests that the country was in mourning following the painful loss.

The Ambassador serves in the Kenya High Commission in New Delhi, India.

Pastor Dorcas said the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would have wished to attend the wedding, but duty called, especially the events of the fire that had required him to urgently travel to Endarasha and follow-up on the matter.

“Let us honour our children by giving them a standing ovation. The DP would have been here but he had to go to Nyeri because of the fire,” said Pastor Dorcas who was attending the wedding together with his two sons, Kevin and Keith.

She also encouraged the newlyweds in their life in marriage, saying that many couples were enjoying decades of life together.

“Marriage works, and it is very productive. I have been married to His Excellency for the last 37 years,” she said. Pastor Dorcas said marriage was fun, and the couple must continually love each other, and in times of disagreement, exemplify tolerance, forgiveness, apologise to one another, love again and again, and also communicate with each other.

Ambassador Munyiri appreciated the guests who honoured the couple with their presence, and making the occasion beautiful. “We are touched by your love,” said Amb Munyiri.

Reports indicate that 17 pupils died in the night inferno at Hillside Academy, Endarasha, Nyeri County while others suffered injuries.