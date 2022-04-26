Kenyans continue to pay last respect to former President Kibaki

Hundreds of Kenyans are streaming into Parliament Buildings to pay their last respect in the second day of public viewing of the body of former President Mwai Kibaki.

The public viewing of the late Kibaki’s body started on Monday and will end on Wednesday.

There is tight security around Parliament buildings, with the public only allowed to walk and form queues into the National Assembly.

Kibaki’s body will lie-in-State in Parliament until Wednesday ahead of the State Funeral on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries wishing to visit the family of the former President may do so at his Official Office in Nyari, off Redhill Road Nairobi between 9am and 12.00 noon Tuesday and Wednesday.

The third President who leaves behind children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji and grandchildren will be buried on Saturday, April 30, at his Othaya home in Nyeri County.

He will be accorded full military honors and protocols, which include conveyance of the body in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours and a 19 gun-salute.

Kenyans who spoke to KBC said they will remember Kibaki for bringing substantial governance changes in the country through the enactment of the new constitution.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in paying last respects to former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki.

Government officials and dignitaries who gathered at Parliament buildings to also pay their last respect included the Deputy President William Ruto, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and Speaker of Senate Kenneth Lusaka, Chief Justice Martha Koome and her Deputy Philomena Mwilu, legislatures, governors, Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries among others.