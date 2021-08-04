Kenyans disregard protocols as Delta variant drives Covid surge

Counties are now beginning to experience a surge in COVID-19 infections as Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate remained above 10pc this week.

Mombasa, Kiambu and Makueni Counties are reporting overwhelmed healthcare systems as the number of hospital admissions continue to rise, a situation exasperated by the highly contagious Delta variant sweeping across the country.

Health experts are now warning Kenyans to brace themselves for a new spike unless they strictly adhere to Ministry of Health protocols which they are disregarding despite government’s warning of a fourth deadly wave.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health revealed a worrying trend with Covid-19 positivity rate going up by 2.9 per cent in the last 24 hours from 12.5 per cent on Monday to 15.4 per cent Tuesday while a total of 3,995 have so far succumbed to the disease.

1,085 new cases reported Tuesday were distributed in 31 counties with Nairobi leading with 40, Kiambu 96, Nakuru 90, Machakos 60 and Mombasa 56.

Covid-19 hospitalisations are on an upward trajectory with 1,483 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,021 are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program. 189 patients are ICU 45 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

In Kiambu County, one family from Gikambura village, Kikuyu lost three members in nine days to the disease. The village is reeling from community transmission after 12 more people succumbed in a span of two weeks.

In Makueni, officials have raised the alarm over a surge of infections with the County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed warning action against residents found flouting COVID-19 rules.

Homecare discouraged in Mombasa

In Mombasa, cases have doubled in the month of July compared to the month of June, according to a report by the Mombasa Covid-19 response committee.

Mombasa Public Health Chief Officer Pauline Odinga said that for the past couple of weeks, the county has witnessed a surge in the number of infections which she attributed to a lot of laxity in following Covid-19 protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

“So far, we have recorded 13,609 positive cases which is a growing rate of 1.9 per cent for the month of June to 2.2 per cent for July. New admissions at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital have risen from 37 for the month of June to 166 for July,” said Mrs. Odinga.

She added that the positivity rate has also increased from 7.1 per cent to 15.0 per cent and mortality rate increased from 36 cases in June to 89 in July 2021.

As of Wednesday, August 3, 2021, Odinga said there were 144 total cases admitted in 13 isolation facilities in Mombasa County.

“Among the 144 cases, 5 are on ventilator support, 8 on supplementary oxygen in ICU, 8 on observation in ICU, 48 on supplementary oxygen in general wards and 75 in general isolation ward,” said the chief health officer.

Medical experts in the committee have discouraged home-based care for critical patients saying it’s among the factors that have highly contributed to the increase of infections.

Chief Executive Officer at Coast General Teaching and Referral hospital Dr. Iqbal Khanduala has urged all Covid-19 patients to go to hospitals and get assured medical care saying they have enough oxygen in stock.

“We are yet to receive oxygen from the national government through KEMSA. However, the facility has enough backup liquid oxygen for all emergency cases,” he said.