Kenyans Dominate Women’s Podium during Cape Town Marathon

Kenya’s Lydia Simiyu won the women’s 2021 edition of the Cape Town Marathon in a wet Mother City on Sunday.

Simiyu, running in her first ever marathon, finished in 2:25:41.

“I would like to thank the organisers of the 2021 Cape Town Marathon. I am happy and was well prepared. My plan was to run a Personal best of 2:22 minutes. I will continue to train hard,” said an elated Simiyu after the race.

Simiyu’s compatriot Lucy Karimi took second in 2:55.53 with Ethiopia’s A. Terefi in third in 2:26:09.

And it’s Kenya 1-2 as debutant Lydia Simiyu earns the biggest pay check of her career as she dropped Karimi with 1km, crossing the line in 2:25.41 with Karimi in second in 2:25.53. Teferi 3rd 2:26.09 and Steyn 4th 2.26.22. #SanlamCapeTownMarathon pic.twitter.com/wUhyyMYAGi — Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 17, 2021

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn and Beje Bekelu Geleta from Ethiopia finished in fourth and fifth place in 2:26.22 and 2:29.13 respectively.

Esther Macharia also from Kenya finished a distant sixth in 2:29.17

18 Kenyan athletes featured in the 8th edition of the marathon on Sunday, October 17, after last year’s race was suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.