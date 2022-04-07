Kenyans expecting a ‘pocket-friendly’ budget

Kenyans expect National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to unveil a mwananchi friendly budget that would reduce inflation.

The prices of essential commodities, such as milk, wheat flour, bread, cooking oil, cooking gas, and fuel have all gone up in the recent past.

This has forced many households to dig deeper in to their pockets as well as cut off some commodities from their shopping lists as they await the government to ease their burden.

This year’s budget is expected to spell out new tax measures to finance the budget.

Kenya Revenue Authority is expected to collect 2.1 trillion shillings amid an outcry of high taxation by Kenyans and businesses, who hope the CS will announce some tax relief measures, subsidy programmes and stimulus packages to check inflation.

It will be a tough balancing act for the CS who will be tasked with budgeting for the upcoming General Election and the escalating cost of living.

This year’s budget is being presented two months earlier than usual so that MPs authorize it before the 12th parliament dissolves on 10th of June, 2022.

Yatani is expected to read the budget statement in parliament after 3pm detailing how the Kshs. 3.3 trillion budget will be executed to manage the country in the next one year.