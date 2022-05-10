Kenyans express concerns on toxic politics in a survey by Mizani Africa

55.9 % of Kenyans believe that the Country isn’t headed in the right direction citing the high cost of living and toxic politics as the main cause.

Other factors include corruption, insecurity and over borrowing, in a survey conducted in April by Mizani Africa.

The survey ranks Kenya Kwanza as the most popular alliance in the country with 47.1% while Azimio has 46.8%.

And at the time of the survey, 47% of Kenyans would vote for Deputy President William Ruto while 46.9% would elect Raila Odinga.

According to the poll, DP Ruto’s popularity is slowly reducing while Raila is gaining, with Ruto earlier in the year having held a 5% lead over RAILA.

DP Ruto enjoys unwavering support in Mt Kenya region with 76.3% as well as in his political bedrock Rift Valley with 64.4%.

Raila on the other leads in Nyanza region, Lower Eastern and Western while he also enjoys a considerable lead in Nairobi County with 51.6% while DP Ruto’s support stands at 38.1%.

The survey was conducted on 18th to 29th April, 2022 and involved random sampling distributed proportionate to population size across 47 Counties.