Kenyans feel pain at the pump as fuel prices surge

It will be pain at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority reviewed up fuel prices due to higher cost of imported fuel products.

In the latest monthly Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s review of fuel prices, a liter of super petrol has been increased by Ksh2.54, diesel is up Ksh2.65 while Kerosene has increased by Ksh2.98.

The cost of imported fuel products from international oil markets increased significantly between September and October, being the major reason for the increase in prices of fuel products in Kenya in the latest monthly fuel review.

At the international market, super petrol prices increased by 0.86 percent, diesel rose by 2.08 percent while Kerosene increased by 2.73 percent.

Fuel will be cheapest in Mombasa where a litre of Super petrol will sell at Ksh108.53, diesel at Ksh102.56, and Kerosene at Ksh102.02. in Nairobi, a litre of Super petrol will retail at Ksh110.53, diesel at Ksh104.61 and Kerosene at Ksh104.06.

In Nakuru, a litre of Super petrol will retail at Ksh110.18, while diesel will be sold at Ksh104.40 and Kerosene at Ksh103.87. Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a litre of Super petrol will retail at Ksh123.44, diesel at Ksh117.47 and Kerosene at Ksh116.92