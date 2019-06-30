Kenyans file returns in last minute rush to beat KRA deadline

The deadline for the filing of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax returns by all PIN holders is set to expire today, 30th June.

KRA has so far extended its working hours to facilitate the process.

The extension applied to all customs offices including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and iTax Service Centers countrywide.

Customs offices supporting port operations are open 24 hours to facilitate customs services whereas the iTax Service Centers will operate from 7:00AM-9:00 PM. The Contact Centre shall be operational from 6:00AM-12:00 Midnight.

For general tax inquiries, taxpayers can access KRA tax returns filing and other services by contacting KRA Call Centre through these official contacts; Tel: +254 (020) 4999 999, Cell: +254(0711)099 999, Email: callcentre@kra.go.ke.

“All taxpayers are therefore encouraged to utilize all these platforms to ensure that they remain compliant and avoid penalties for late or failure to submit a tax return. This will enable them to acquire Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC), which is a critical document in accessing services.” KRA had said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 26th June, the Authority said 2.7 million taxpayers had filed their taxes against a target of 4 million.

The Treasury said the taxman would pursue workers and business people who failed to declare their income to the State in a drive aimed at plugging the revenue shortfalls.

Official data show that 2.9 million Kenyans worked in the formal sector last year compared to 14.8 million in the informal sector.

Last year, over 3.2 million taxpayers filed their returns in time through the iTax system.

This year KRA expects more than four million taxpayers to file their returns on ITax system by June 30 this year.