Kenyans flock KICC to witness Kindiki’s swearing in

Kenyans thronged Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) as early as 7 a.m. on Friday to witness the swearing-in of Deputy President Designate Kithure Kindiki.

Excitement filled the air as leaders and residents from Mt. Kenya East celebrated Kindiki’s nomination by the President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

They expressed confidence in Kindiki, noting that this marks a significant moment for the region in shaping its political future.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza praised Kindiki’s potential to unite the country.

“As the people of Meru, we are very happy and thank God for this. We thank the President and the entire country for supporting our son. The entire country, particularly Meru, will be united,” she stated from KICC. “I called to congratulate him yesterday.”

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire echoed similar sentiments, expressing her joy, especially as this is the first time a leader from Mt. Kenya East has reached such a high office.

“It’s a great joy for me, especially coming from Mt. Kenya East, because this is the first time a top leader, second in command, has come to that part of the world. We are happy that we can finally say that Mt. Kenya East has what it takes to produce a national leader,” she said.

Overjoyed Meru residents flocked to KICC to witness this historic occasion, with more celebrations at Kindiki’s home in Tharaka Nithi.

Many view his elevation as a significant milestone for the region, which has never held such a rank since independence.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan emphasized that it was time for change, stating that the removal of Gachagua was necessary to safeguard the interests of Kenyans. He described Gachagua as a threat to national unity.

“It’s a new dawn for Kenya. I know Kindiki, he will bring unity in our diversity and the sobriety that this country needs to move forward,” Keynan said.

The Assumption of Office Committee, chaired by Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, which was gazetted on Thursday evening is overseeing the ceremony.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Senior government officials and heads of state corporations are in attendance.

Kindiki will become Kenya’s third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution.

Watch the swearing-in ceremony