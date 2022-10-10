Kenyans have until Friday to give their views on CS nominees

Kenyans have until Friday this week to give their views on those nominated by President William Ruto to serve as Cabinet Secretaries.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments had invited members of the public to submit any representation by written affidavit with supporting evidence, contesting the suitability of the 22 persons nominated to the Cabinet, including those nominated as Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet.

The submissions are to be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly, hand-delivered to the Clerk’s Office at the Main Parliament Buildings, or emailed to the Clerk of National Assembly.

The submissions are to be received on or before Friday, 14th October, 2022 at 5.00pm.

Parliament is set to constitute its house business committee, which will then constitute the Committee of Appointments by Tuesday as directed by the national assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The committee will then commence the approval hearings and is expected to table its report in Parliament on or before October 27, 2022.

The House will then adopt the Committee’s report and if the nominees are approved, Parliament will communicate their decision to the President.

A section of Azimio members of Parliament and civil societies have already raised integrity queries over some of the CS nominees.