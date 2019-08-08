Kenyans have until Friday to give views to BBI team

Kenyans have until Friday the 9th to present their views to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The team will wind up it’s seating Friday and retreat to write its report before presenting it to the President by the end of September.

The team on Thursday also heard from a group of women under the embrace movement which is agitating for an expanded executive to create an all-inclusive government.

Speaking while tabling their submissions women leaders led by Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru and her Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu proposed an expansion of National Executive to create room for a Prime Minister and two deputies.

The women leaders also want the position of the President and Deputy President retained as it is and that women be given half of all seat in elective positions.

The team also heard from the Senate led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who proposed the that bills assented to by the president must go through the two houses contrary to the norm where each house passes its own bills

The Senate also wants its house declared an upper house and allocations to counties not be based on audited accounts but annual budget claiming this would solve the division of revenue raw between Senate and the National Assembly.

The national women steering committee and a group of youth also appeared before the team saying a way out should be found to ensure that Kenya remained united after every election cycle.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims by a section of politicians that the electoral body did not verify the Punguza Mizigo signatures by the Dr Ekuru Aukot led Thirdway Alliance Party.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the commission did due diligence as required by law.