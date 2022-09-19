Kenyans have until Tuesday to apply for PS positions

Kenyans interested to serve in the government of President William Ruto as principal secretaries have until Tuesday midnight to send in their application.

The positions were advertised earlier this month (September) by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Article 155(3) (a) of the Constitution, mandates the PSC to recommend to the President persons for nomination and appointment as Principal Secretaries.

In a statement, PSC Chairman Anthony Muchiri said the serving Principal Secretaries will also be required to apply.

The applicants are expected to get clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

They should also be cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) (Certificate of Good Conduct) and have a clearance from Credit Reference Bureau.

The interested persons must hold a degree from a university recognized in Kenya and have at least ten years of relevant professional experience, five years of which should have been in a leadership position or at a top management level in the public service or private sector.

They should also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.