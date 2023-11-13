Kenyans heed call to plant trees as State races to achieve 15 billion target

Kenyans heed call to plant trees as State races to achieve 15...

Leaders across the country, led by Cabinet Secretaries, joined Kenyans in various counties to mark the inaugural National Tree Growing Day.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei led a growing exercise in Nairobi County at the Kasarani Technical and Vocational College as well as at the Administration Police Training College in Utawala (APTC).

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria together with Governor Stephen Sang led the exercise at Kamobo Forest, Emugwen in Nandi County.

East Africa Community and ASALs Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza oversaw the exercise at Kithoka in Lower Imenti Forest, Meru County.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u presided over the national tree planting exercise along side Governor Kiarie Badilisha in Nyandarua County.

His counterpart in the Ministry of Health Susan Nakhumicha alongside PS Mary Muthoni led the exercise in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties.

Embu Governor Cecile Mbarire led the locals in planting trees at Maranga Hills.

The national Broadcaster was not left behind, as KBC Acting MD Samuel Maina and the Board of Directors planted trees at Marania station to commemorate the National Tree Growing Day.

The government plans to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 in a bid to achieve 30pc tree cover.

According to Environment CS Soipan Tuya, Kenya will only hit the target if 1.5 billion trees are planted each year.