Kenyans in diaspora urged to invest in various sectors

Kenyans in the diaspora are being urged to take advantage of the prevailing investment climate in Kenya and invest in various sectors brought about by Devolution, the Big 4 Agenda and Kenya Vision 2030.

Speaking in a meeting with Kenyan Diaspora living in Seattle, Washington State, Amb. Lazarus Amayo outlined services offered by the Embassy, the Government Diaspora Policies, and ways of collaboration in advancing Kenya’s interest abroad.

Amb Amayo in addition underscored the pivotal role the Diaspora plays in economic development.

The members of Diaspora in turn thanked the Embassy and the government of Kenya for their continued support.

They, however, expressed the need for the government to consider opening up a consulate in Seattle to bring services closer to them given that Washington DC, Los Angeles and the New York offices were far.