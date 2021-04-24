Kenyans in India asked to contact embassy amid covid surge

Following a surge in Covid-19 deaths and cases in India, Kenya has told its citizens to contact and furnish Kenya’s High Commission in India with personal information to help it update its register.

The Commission in a statement, told Kenyans in India to provide their names as they appear in the passport, their passport numbers, their contacts, their physical address and location in India and their purpose of visit for accountability and decision-making processes.

The statement signed by Kenya’s High Commissioner in India, Willy Bett, assured Kenyans that the Indian Government was instituting various measures to assist in slowing down the rate of infections.

The commission also advised Kenyans in India to form WhatsApp groups to facilitate ease of communication should need arise.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Over 900 Kenyans are said to be living in New Delhi and other parts of the Asian country.

India’s Covid-19 infections rose by 346,786 on Saturday, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day, as overwhelmed hospitals in the densely populated country begged for oxygen supplies.