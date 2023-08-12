Kenyans in Mozambique urged to invest back home

President William Ruto has Saturday urged Kenyans in Mozambique to stay united and invest back home, including through the housing project and Government securities.

The Head of State pledged the Government’s commitment to address the issues raised by the Diaspora, some of which were discussed during the Bilateral meeting.

The President pointed out that Government continues to digitize Government services, with over 5,200 services available on the E Citizen platform, ultimately targeting to enhance service delivery, including to Kenyans living, working and studying abroad.

Present at the meeting were Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua, Aden Duale, AG Justin Muturi and Kenya High Commissioner to Maputo, Paul Ndun’gu among other high-ranking officials.