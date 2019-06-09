Kenyans in the Diaspora urged to support development projects

Kenyans living in the Diaspora have been challenged to join hands in supporting development projects initiated in the country.

Kenya’s ambassador to the US Robinson Githae wants Kenyans living in Diaspora who are yet to join SACCOs to do so saying the move will go a long way in boosting the country’s economy.

It was during the 6th annual General Meeting of the Kenya and USA Diaspora Sacco members in Boston early this month that calls to have Kenyans living in Diaspora participate in country’s economic development reverberated.

Ambassador Githae urged those living in different countries to voluntarily join different available diaspora SACCOs abroad for the betterment of their motherland.

Githae said if managed well, Diaspora SACCOs will go a long way in boosting local investments. At the same time, Embu governor Martin Wambora who represented the Council of Governors during the meeting challenged Kenyans in the Diaspora to collaborate with county governments in order to invest in projects geared towards achieving the government’s big four agenda.

Wambora who is the chair of the committee in charge of trade at the Council of Governors said there are many opportunities in housing, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism that needed the attention of those living in the Diaspora.

Statistics indicate that Kenyans in the Diaspora send home over 200 billion shillings annually with the bulk of the money used in financing housing projects.