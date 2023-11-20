Kenyans invited to give views on proposed charges for IDs, passports

The Government has invited Kenyans to a public participation exercise on the proposed new levies for Immigration and Citizen Services set to take effect on 1st January 2024.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, in a notice published in a local daily, says Kenyans have until 5 pm, December 8 to give their submissions.

Bitok indicated that the submissions can be delivered at Nyayo House, Ground floor in Nairobi. Regional Commissioner’s, County Commissioner’s or Deputy County Commissioner’s offices will also receive submissions.

Emails should be sent to info.ctizenservices@interior.go.ke. The announcement comes a week after the government revoked a Gazette Notice issued on November 7, 2023, increasing charges for some services including passports, IDs, work permits, as well as birth and death certificates.

Following the withdrawal of the Gazette Notice, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki gazetted new intended charges for the same services.

The government had intended to increase the fee for first-time ID applications to Ksh.1,000 but has now reviewed the cost downward to Ksh.300.

The fee for replacement of lost IDs has also been reviewed to Ksh.1,000 from the proposed Ksh.2,000.

Application fee for passports has also been increased.

