Kenyans invited to submit representations on Chief Justice nominee

The Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs is inviting the public to submit any representations they may have on he suitability or otherwise of Hon. Justice Martha Koome for the appointment as the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court.

The representations according to the clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai should reach their offices on or before Wednesday 12th of next month at 5pm.

On Tuesday this week, the Judicial Service Commission Committee unanimously agreed to nominate Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

Koome who has 33 years’ experience in legal practice if appointed will be the first female Chief Justice in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Where the nominee is approved by Parliament, she/he is then appointed by the President by way of a Notice in the Kenya Gazette.

Justice Koome has said that if confirmed to the position, by the National Assembly it will be an honour and great privilege for her to serve the country in that capacity and assured Kenyans of her unwavering commitment to serve them to the best of her abilities.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has forwarded the name of Court of appeal judge Justice Martha Karambu Koome, to parliament for the vetting and approval for appointment as the country’s next Chief Justice.

In his communication message from the President to the house Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Justin Muturi informed members that the president therefore seeks the approval of the National Assembly on the said nomination.

Speaker Muturi directed the Justice and Legal Affairs departmental Committee chaired by