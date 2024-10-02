Kenyans invited to submit views on motion to impeach DP Gachagua

The National Assembly is inviting the public to submit views on the Special Motion to impeach Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

According to a public notice by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Samuel Njoroge, views can be submitted online by sending to impeachment@parliament.go.ke by Oct 5th, 2024, 5:00pm.

Kenyans can also submit their views at the respective collection centres by Oct 4th, 2024, 5:00pm as indicated in the notice below.

This following the signing of the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday afternoon by 291 Members of Parliament.

The motion that was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse lays 10 grounds for DP Gachagua’s ouster ranging from gross violations of the constitution and other laws such as the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The MP said he has provided sufficient evidence to support each charge contained in his 57-page motion.

Some of the damning accusations cited are corruption-related, where the DP who is under siege is alleged to have, for the past two years, inexplicably amassed wealth estimated at Ksh5.2 billion which is incompatible with his known legitimate income.

“For the past two years, Rigathi Gachagua has inexplicably amassed Ksh5.2 billion primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering “ reads the motion in part.

Another charge levelled against him is gross misconduct over what the MP terms as persistent inflammatory, reckless, inciteful public utterances over the same period.

“ The conduct of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, as depicted in this Motion is unethical, deplorable and reprehensible, is of the Office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya to the extent that it has the potential to plunge the country into ethnic hatred and strife” Mutuse urged.

“Given the matters outlined in the preceding parts of this motion, I humbly urge Parliament to remove His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua from the office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya” he says.