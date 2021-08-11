Kenyans risk jail time for distributing, possessing pornographic material

You risk being fined, a fine not exceeding 20 million shillings or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 25 years or both if found, to have published, distributed, downloaded or even possesed pornographic material in your computer or data storage medium.

This is if the computer misuse and cyber crimes (amendment) bill which is in its second reading in the National Assembly is adopted in its current form.

The bill also intends to put a stop to people who publish and transmit electrical messages that are likely to cause other people to join or participate in terrorist activities.

This offence will attract a fine not exceeding 20 million shillings or a imprisonment for a term not exceeding 25 years or both.

The bill is being sponsored by Garissa town Member of Parliament Adan Duale.