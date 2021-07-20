Kenyans join Muslim community to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Kenyans joined the Muslim faithfuls to mark Eid al-Adha, one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

Eid al-Adha, Arabic for Festival of the Sacrifice, honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command. However, God provided a lamp to be sacrificed before Abraham could sacrifice his son.

Political leaders, organizations as well as individuals had goodwill messages for the Muslim Community in the Country as they mark Eid al-Adha.

Deputy President William Ruto wrote on his Twitter account, “We salute the Muslim fraternity around the world as they observe Eid al-Adha. This is the celebration to honour the sacrifice and devotion to God. May this special Holy day bring love and inspire us to work for the wellbeing of everyone. Happy Eid al-Adha!”

Ruto had on Monday donated goats to the Muslim community in Mombasa ahead of the celebrations.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga wasn’t left out either saying, “On this Eid al-Adha I would like to wish our Muslim Brothers and Sisters Eid Mubarak. May you all be blessed and become stronger in your faith whose hallmark is respect and tolerance for all.”

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi on the other hand wished the Muslim community peace and joy as they celebrate Eid al-Adha.

“This is a moment to reflect on the many sacrifices we’ve made for the betterment of our country. As you embark on the solemn festivities, Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept your sacrifices,” He said.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was also at hand to wish the Muslim Community in the Country peace, happiness and successes during and after the celebrations.

In commemoration of Eid al-Adha, animals are sacrificed ritually. One third of their meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy.