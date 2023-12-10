Kenyans Kandie, Mbuki shine in FIM Central Africa Challenge Cup

Kenyan riders Apollo Mbuki and Alex Kandie took top overall positions as the second and final round of the FIM Africa Central African Challenge (CAC) Motocross Challenge Cup culminated at Jamhuri Park on Sunday.

Kandie beat compatriot Ngugi Waweru in a breathtaking MX2 showdown to win the category in blistering fashion.

Ngugi had won the first heat on Saturday but lost Sunday’s two heats to Kandie in a closely fought showdown.

Ngugi was well on course for overall victory after dominating the last heat only to be overtaken at the eleventh hour by Kandie.

Apollo Mbuki of Kenya defeated Fortune Ssentamu of Uganda in another hotly contested MX1 Class race.

Their rivalry started off with Saturday’s single heat (one) runs for all classes.

But it was wheel-to-wheel MX1 rivalry between Ssentamu and Apollo that really treated fans to some exhilarating displays of riding artistry.

In Saturday’s initial run Mbuki dominated the better part of the laps until Ssentamu took charge in the last lap to win the heat.

Jude Kyle Musede of Uganda took an early MX50 lead on Saturday claiming a flawless points score against hard-charging Kenya duo of Armani Amani and Uhrie Yongo who closed Saturday’s heat in second and third respectively.

Uganda’s MX Vets rider Kayiira Tabula commented on the rivalry between Kenya and Uganda.

“It’s always a great pleasure competeling against Kenyan riders. In the early years we have looked up to Kenya for success. But after years of hard work we have developed our strength as a country to be able to defeat our rivals,” said Kayiira.

Gift Malcom Tabula of Uganda won the MX85 Class.

CAC Round 2 track battles exhibited spectacular showcase of talent, with some of the finest motocross riders from across the region competing for top honors where high-speed racing, breathtaking jumps, and heart-stopping turns will were the order of the day.

The exhilarating sport synonymous with dedication and skill, will take centerstage as the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) collaborates with the East African Motor Sports Club to host the prestigious FIM Africa regional return leg series event.

Following the success of Round 1 at the Busiika racetrack in Uganda on April 8 and 9, this weekend’s event is set toshowcase the thrilling competition among over 50 Kenyan motocross riders, 50 Ugandan riders, and nearly 10 riders coming from Tanzania.

The competition is open to FIM member countries in the region and promises some thrills and spills. Uganda took an the lead in the first round, and delivered a remarkable performance on their home ground, securing a substantial lead with a total of 1,643 points, leaving Kenya in second place with 408 points.

The upcoming second round becomes crucial for Kenya to close the gap, especially considering the challenges faced during the initial round, where Kenya couldn’t field as many riders in Busika due to inadequate financial support.

Each participating country will field a team comprising athletes across various classes, showcasing the diversity and inclusivity of the motocross community.

The classes contested this weekend included MX50cc (aged 5 to 9yrs), MX65cc (aged 7 to 12yrs), MX LITES (aged 10 to 14yrs), MX 125 (aged 13 to 17yrs), MX2 (aged 16yrs and over), MX1 (aged 17yrs & over), VMX (veterans aged 35 to 49), Masters (aged 50yrs and older) and WMX (open class for ladies).