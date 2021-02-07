Kenyans with disabilities say Junet’s remarks demeaning

Written By: KBC Reporter

The group further condemned the remarks terming them derogatory and incitement against people living with disabilities in the country.

A section of Kenyans living with disabilities has come out to condemn attacks by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed on nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura on the basis of his disability.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a press conference Sunday, the group further condemned the remarks terming them derogatory and incitement against people living with disabilities in the country.

Also Read  Hostility between President, DP threat to national security say MPs

It said they have embarked on a journey to debunk some of the myths and misconceptions perpetuating discrimination and stigmatization of Persons with Albinism in Kenya.

Also Read  Sankok calls for Junet's arrest for disrespecting people with disability

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Suna East Legislator in his official twitter account apologized to the people born with albinism in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He said, his comments were not intended to discriminate or injure in any way the feelings of people with albinism.

Also Read  Wangari Maathai shortlisted as Brussels seeks to rename tunnel

He added that his comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who allegedly exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR