Kenyans with disabilities say Junet’s remarks demeaning

A section of Kenyans living with disabilities has come out to condemn attacks by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed on nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura on the basis of his disability.

In a press conference Sunday, the group further condemned the remarks terming them derogatory and incitement against people living with disabilities in the country.

It said they have embarked on a journey to debunk some of the myths and misconceptions perpetuating discrimination and stigmatization of Persons with Albinism in Kenya.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Suna East Legislator in his official twitter account apologized to the people born with albinism in the country.

He said, his comments were not intended to discriminate or injure in any way the feelings of people with albinism.

He added that his comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who allegedly exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence.