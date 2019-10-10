Let the truth be told, Kenyans love a good time.

We take the Swahili adage: ‘vunja mifupa kama meno bado iko’ very seriously. We party hard and we do it in style. The preparation, journeying to the function, arrival and sheer participation is our unique expression of how we do things as Kenyans. This past year has been full of big amazing concerts and event. Music has literally taken center stage in our lives and we’ve had major appreciation for our own home-grown music; just look at the rise of Odi Pop. We’ve had amazing music and arts events with major artistes headlining our gigs; from Femi Kuti to Konshens to Alpha Blondy.

One thing’s for certain; if you want your event to be a success on Kenyan grounds, ensure you bring in an adequate mix of music, art, food and fashion. This is the reason Koroga Festival continues to be a successful event.

Its 27th edition was a proper example of how we turn up:

Photos courtesy of TurnUp Travel

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think