Kenyans love for counterfeits hurting economy

The total volume of illicit trade in the country has increased from Ksh.726 billion in 2017 (8.9% of GDP) to Ksh 826billion in 2018 (9.3% of GDP).

According to the statistics based on National Baseline Survey by Anti-Counterfeit Authority – KENYA (ACA-K), the worst-hit sectors included Building, Mining and Construction at 23%, Energy, Electrical and Electronics at 15%, Textiles and Apparels at 14%, Plastic, Rubber and Metal, Allied sectors at 9% all accounting to 70% of illicit trade in Kenya in 2018.

The government revenue loss was also estimated at Kshs.129.72Billion in 2017 and Kshs.153.1Billion in 2018.

On consumer behaviour, 42.09% indicated having purchased illicitly traded products, 30.76% indicated not being aware of whether they purchased illicit products.

Speaking in a Training of Enforcement Stakeholders in Uasin Gishu county, ACA-K Manager Research and Policy Elijah Ruttoh added that the survey was achieved through collaborative efforts of several players in the public, private and development sectors, supportive of the fight against illicit business in the country.

The authority’s acting Executive Director Fridah Kaberia called for sharing of information in time between stakeholders as a way of curbing the illicit traders in the country further recognizing Uasin Gishu county as a major player in the illicit business it being the breadbasket of the country.

Soy Constituency Deputy County Commissioner Hassan Bule assured ACA-Kenya of their full support and cooperation in the fight against counterfeit.

The objectives of the Enforcement Stakeholders training is to sensitize the county committees and law enforcement agencies on issues of illicit trade and efforts to combat illicit trade.

ACA-K recommended that legal and institutional reforms, monitoring and firm-level measures, systems for reporting complaints and tracking actions be implemented and reinforced.