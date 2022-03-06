Kenyans mark first Sunday of Lent

Messages of hope and resilience dominated the first Sunday of the Lenten period.

Delivering the sermon of the First Sunday of Lent at the Holy family Minor Basilica in Nairobi, Father David Kinyanjui said that in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted livelihoods, many Kenyans have despaired but reminded them to put their trust in God.

Beginning on Ash Wednesday, Lent is an annual season of fasting, repentance and almsgiving in preparation for Easter, beginning on Ash Wednesday and lasting 40 weekdays to Easter.

By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.

Lent is marked by fasting, both from food and festivities.

Whereas Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross, Lent recalls the events leading up to and including Jesus’ crucifixion by Rome.

This is believed to have taken place in Roman-occupied Jerusalem.