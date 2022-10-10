Kenyans mark Utamaduni Day

UTAMADUNI DAY

Kenyans across the country are Monday marking Utamaduni day.

The government declared (today) the 10th of October, a public holiday to honour the day by recognising and celebrating the country’s rich cultural diversity in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion, and economic progress.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

This will be the second time for Kenya to hold Utamaduni Day celebrations.

Previously, the day was marked as Moi Day before the name was changed to Huduma Day and later Utamaduni Day.

  

Latest posts

Baringo: Ilchamus Community unveils first-ever Bible in local dialect

Prudence Wanza

Union threatens industrial action if University fails to honour CBA

Eric Biegon

State to serve Kenyans equally, DP Gachagua asures

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: