Kenyans mark Utamaduni Day

Kenyans across the country are Monday marking Utamaduni day.

The government declared (today) the 10th of October, a public holiday to honour the day by recognising and celebrating the country’s rich cultural diversity in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion, and economic progress.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY ANNOUNCEMENT The public is hereby notified that Monday, 10th October 2022, will be a public holiday (Utamaduni Day). Let’s celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes our unity, national cohesion, and economic progress. pic.twitter.com/64CGDmF8DB — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) October 7, 2022

This will be the second time for Kenya to hold Utamaduni Day celebrations.

Previously, the day was marked as Moi Day before the name was changed to Huduma Day and later Utamaduni Day.