Kenyans turn out for mass testing in Eastleigh, Kawangware

Members of the public turned up in large numbers to be tested for the novel coronavirus on the second day of mass testing in Kawangware and Eastleigh estates in Nairobi County.

As of Saturday Eastleigh had a total 21 cases the highest in Nairobi followed by Kawangware with a total of 20.

According to the Coordinator of Rapid Response Team in Eastleigh Abbas Godana a total of 193 people had been tested by 1.30 pm on Saturday compared to 163 tested by 6pm on Friday.

In Kawangware, over 400 people had been tested by 3pm well over the total 363 tested by 6pm Friday.

The rise in numbers is attributed to additional sensitization by members of the Nyumba Kumi initiative and other agencies who are championing efforts to curb the spread of the Covid 19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country have hit 435 as 24 more new cases were announced Sunday by Health CAS Dr Mwangangi.

Eastleigh North MCA Osman Adow has faulted a section of residents for defying the government directive of observing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, a number of residential estates in Nairobi County have began weekly disinfection.

They include Nyayo Estate in Embakasi which has a population of over 30,000 people.

Medical personnel from a local hospital are also screening those entering or leaving the estate.