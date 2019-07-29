Kenyans take on State over cancer menace as they mourn Laboso

It was an outpouring of grief as the country mourned the death of Bomet governor Dr. Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer Monday afternoon.

Leaders who gathered at the Lee funeral home described the late governor as a selfless leader who demonstrated servant leadership even as they called on the government to declare an all out war on cancer.

President Kenyatta was among those who eulogized the late Laboso describing her as an outstanding and courageous servant leader who stood out as an icon of women leadership in the country.

Kenyatta said the sudden death of Laboso was shocking and described the late governor as an icon of leadership in the country.

Dr. Laboso, 58, passed away on Monday at the Nairobi Hospital after succumbing to cancer. Her demise comes two weeks after she jetted back to the country after a medical trip to United Kingdom and India.

She was the first female elected governor of Bomet county.

“I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss” said President Kenyatta.

He added ” as a scholar who transitioned into political leadership, Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso will be remembered for her passion for education especially for the girl-child, an area where she initiated and supported numerous projects not just in Bomet but across the entire country. The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction” he added.

“As we mourn and pay homage to the ever cheerful, visionary and brilliant departed leader, let us also remember to celebrate her life and achievements. In as much as, Dr Laboso has sadly left us, her inspirational life will remain a great legacy, not just to the residents of Bomet but to all Kenyans”.

Deputy President William Ruto said death had robbed the country of a courageous, hardworking, progressive woman leader.

Addressing a presser outside the Lee funeral home, Ruto said Laboso battled cancer adding that she was cheerful when he visited her on Sunday.

“On Sunday when I visited her she was conscious, we had a long chat about what was going on in Bomet and whether she could go home. We told her everything was under control and what she needed to do was give doctors an opportunity to take care of her” said the DP.

She said the government will work with her family to give her a decent sendoff befitting a great leader.

ODM leader eulogised Laboso as a hard working public servant. “Laboso’s death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace” he said.

Various leaders and Kenyans said it was time the government declared cancer as a national disaster as they shared glowing tributes to the first female Bomet governor.

Leaders said the government should set up cancer centres across the country and make screening free to avert more deaths.

“Cancer has robbed us again of a great leader, indeed, both levels of Government must now have a serious conversation on the prevention and treatment of cancer. We as the Council of Governors have lost a very brilliant leader who was the Chair of the Education Committee. Laboso was also the former Chair of the Finance and Economics Committee. She had passion and zeal to serve the people of Kenya having been a former member of Parliament for Sotik Constituency ” said Council of Governors.

Together with Charity Ngilu of Kitui and Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga, they made history being elected the first female governors in Kenya.

A tearful Waiguru reminisced their political journey together to clinch the top county seats.

“Today we have lost a phenomenal leader. Joyce is a personal friend, a confidant. It has been a long journey. I would support her the way any sister leader would stand with the family”.

Twitter was abuzz with condolence messages under the hashtag #RIPLaboso.

