Kenyans mourn renowned football enthusiast Isaac Juma

Kenyans and the football fraternity are mourning the tragic death of ardent soccer supporter Isaac Juma.

The family of Juma confirmed that the 56 year old was hacked to death at his home in Mumias, Kakamega County on Wednesday night.

Authorities have launch investigations into the motive behind his gruesome murder, amid claims he might have been killed over a land dispute.

News of Juma’s execution was received with extreme sadness both within and outside the country. As one of its biggest supporters and followers, the National soccer team Harambee stars led the country in mourning.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of our top fan, Isaac Juma following his disturbing death yesterday night. His passion for the game was unmatched. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find solace during these difficult times.” noted the men’s football team

While noting that Juma will be missed, the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee said; “we join the football fraternity in mourning a great supporter of Kenyan football, following his death on 26 Jan. A passionate fan & ever present fixture during league & national team games,”

Leading political figures and entities in the country also joined Kenyans in mourning Juma.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of the ever-present AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars longstanding fan Isaac Juma. He was a friendly, ever jovial and passionate soccer supporter. Our thoughts are with the family and soccer fraternity during this painful time. Rest in Peace, Juma.” Deputy President William Ruto posted in his Twitter Account

“I am saddened by the death of our AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars’ ardent fan, Isaac Juma. The late was an ever-present face on the terraces working up fans and his energy was a motivation to the boys in the pitch. May his family, friends and relatives find peace, as his soul RIP,” ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led ODM party expressed shock in Juma’s murder even as it called on authorities to probe his death and bring his killers to book.

“We mourn the senseless killing of Mr. Isaac Juma Onyango, a renowned football fan and a strong supporter of our party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday night at his home in Mumias. We urged the relevant security agencies to move with speed to bring his killers to book.” The orange part said